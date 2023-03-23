Olive Edwards, who lives at the Birchlands Care Home in Haxby, is celebrating hitting 109 in style today (March 23).

A spokesperson for the care home said: "It's a wonderful achievement for Olive. She said she doesn’t want any fuss, but of course she will be spoiled with a celebration with staff at the home, residents and her family.

"Olive has also asked for her favourite meal on her birthday, which is salmon and vegetables."

Olive, who was born in 1914, said her secret to a long, happy life is to "drink plenty of water."

Olive had a special cake made for her birthday (Image: UGC)

Olive has been presented with a cake by creator, Jade - which Olive said looked "beautiful".

She has also received a special card from King Charles III to congratulate her on reaching the milestone birthday.