The Environment Agency is funding a £1M scheme as part of wider flood prevention measures across the city.

Flooding is a common problem in York, with the city suffering severe floods in 2000 and 2015 when more than 620 homes and businesses were flooded.

Amazing aerial photo shows extent of York flooding

Homes in and around York, including the villages of Naburn and Acaster Malbis, have suffered badly from flood water coming through doorways and airbricks causing significant damage to property and furniture.

From now until December a range of products, funded by the agency, will be installed to help reduce the risk of water entering people’s homes during a flood.

York's weekend floods in pictures

They include flood barriers, non-return valves, self-closing air bricks and pumps.

Among the first to benefit is Stanley Shoobridge of Acaster Malbis.

He said: “I’m very pleased with my new defences, and how easy they are to fit. In the past I’ve had to drag sandbags into position to try and protect my home. I don’t flood frequently, but when I do, I’m on an island and only people with waders can reach me. I’m 92 years of age and it’s now so much easier to put my new barrier into place."

Relief as Ship Inn at Acaster Malbis reopens today

Stanley added: "I live in an 18th century cottage and underground seepage is also a problem. I’ve now been given pumps to take care of that, and four automatic air grates have been fitted, so I no longer have to worry about covering them up."

Cllr Paula Widdowson, Executive Member for Climate Change and the Environment, from City of York Council, said: “Protecting peoples’ homes and businesses is an absolute priority, particularly as flood events become ever more frequent. This significant extra investment will help us better protect residents in and around the villages of Naburn and Acaster Malbis and build on the work already being carried out across the city.

“More than 2,000 properties are now better protected in York from future flooding with thanks to the £110 million flood alleviation programme, which is being delivered by City of York Council and the Environment Agency. Through this programme, we’re implementing vital flood alleviation schemes across the city to further reduce the impact of flooding and climate change on our communities.”

Road at Acaster Malbis floods as Ouse overtops banks

Environment Agency Area Flood Risk Manager Paul Stockhill says such measures can help as much as large scale defences.

He added: “This investment is part of the £45 million Environment Agency programme to improve flood defences in York. Together with a further £38 million invested to improve the Foss Barrier, our work will better protect over 2,000 properties across the city.”