Busted have announced they will be heading to Bridlington Spa on Tuesday September 12.

The tour will see the original much-loved trio - James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis - play their hits and fan-favourites to a combined audience of 150,000 people over the course of 15 shows.

It has been 20 years since Busted bounced into the charts with their debut single ‘What I Go To School For’. It kick started a succession of hits for the trio, including the number 1 hits ‘Crashed The Wedding’, ‘Who’s David’, ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’, ‘You Said No’ and the top 3 singles ‘Year 3000’, ‘Air Hostess’ and ‘Sleeping With The Light On’.

Now Busted celebrate their 20th anniversary by announcing details of a major UK arena tour, alongside a series of new versions of 15 of their classic hits to be released in the build-up, with some very special guests.

The first track to launch the 20th anniversary celebrations will be a new version of Busted’s song ‘Loser Kid’ featuring Simple Plan, which will be released on April 14.

Tickets for Busted go on sale to Bridlington Spa Membership Holders on Thursday March 30 and then go on general sale Friday March 31 9am.