More than 450 visited in person or attended online events during February and March concerning the massive York Central scheme.

People gave their views on emerging designs for a new Square between the York Railway station and the National Railway Museum.

They also had the opportunity to share their views on the proposed Government Hub which could be the first commercial space in the brownfield redevelopment scheme.

Individuals were invited to give their thoughts on the types of materials to be used and the street furniture they would like to see.

The use of planting and greenery to define spaces and add biodiversity was explored, as well as the use of lighting and water features. Key themes were accessibility, safety and sustainability in the future designs, while keeping York’s heritage as a primary influence.

The York Central site is being brought forward by majority landowners and master developers Homes England and Network Rail, in collaboration with key stakeholders, the City of York Council and Network Rail.

Natalie Webster, on behalf of Homes England and Network Rail, said: “We’ve had some really positive sessions and some great questions about the scheme. We’ve been able to acknowledge people’s concerns about areas where they have been previously misinformed, particularly around access and infrastructure.

“Plus, we’ve been able to gather feedback that we can use in future phases of the scheme including accessible community areas, flexible uses for public space and potential ideas for commercial ventures.”

“With momentum gathering on site at York Central, developments at the neighbouring Riverside Pathway and Station Gateway Project as well as the National Railway Museum, it is an exciting time for the city.”

The online survey closed at midnight Wednesday March 22 and the feedback will be combined to inform the reserve matters application in late Spring 2023.

When complete, York Central will provide up to 2,500 homes, 20% of which will be affordable, over 1 million sq. ft. of commercial space for offices, retail and leisure, providing a significant boost for the local economy and bringing potential to create 6,000 jobs.

It will also include a new urban park, public spaces and enable a multi-million pound extension to the National Railway Museum and a new western railway station entrance from the site.

Last month, the government confirmed York Central will host a site with space for up to 2,600 civil servants by 2027.

Work has already started on £100m of new infrastructure including over 2km of new roads plus public footpaths and cycle ways, as well as new utilities and the building of two new bridges over the East Coast Main Line.

For all the latest information on York Central, visit www.yorkcentral.info.