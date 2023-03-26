The three members of York Knavesmire Harriers were chosen to run for the county at the British Inter Counties Cross Country Championships, held in Loughborough on Saturday March 12.

The runners were chosen to be in the team of nine after positive performances in the West Yorkshire League and the Regional Championships, giving Knavesmire their greatest ever number of representatives in the Yorkshire Ladies Squad.

After a 13 year absence from the Yorkshire team, Becky Penty made a strong comeback with 29th place in the 5.5 mile race, followed by her clubmates Emily Baines in 93rd and Nik Tarrega in 135th.

The Knavesmire Ladies are currently having a good run of successes. Last weekend at the Ilkley Moor Fell Race, the women's team of Rose Mather, Becky Penty and Nik Tarrega retained their Yorkshire Fell Running Senior Ladies Team Champions crown, with Rose taking the individual Gold medal.