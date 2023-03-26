Sewerby Hall and Gardens are "delighted" to announce that their new dog event the 'Canine Carnival' is coming to the site on Sunday September 24.

The event will be hosted in partnership with Jerry Green Dog Rescue, who for over 60 years have rescued, cared for and rehomed over 40,000 dogs.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said : “This brand new event will be great fun and I am sure it will prove hugely popular.

"We can’t wait to see all the dogs and their owners at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and the atmosphere on the day for all our visitors will be wonderful."

The event will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm and will bring entertainment for the whole family, including Fun Dog show, demonstrations, dog agility, face painting, dog tails, competitions, and trail walks, along with a dog zone with 'puppacinos', pick’ n mix, scent work, ball pools and educational talks.

There will also be a chance to go doggy shopping to pick up a treat, browse the craft fair and take time out with a bite to eat and drink, as well as everything else Sewerby Hall and Gardens has to offer.