The pupils from Saxton Church of England Primary School were inspired to take part in the initiative after reading about the Blood Bag Project - and after learning about the circulatory system and the importance of red and white blood cells, platelets and plasma in the blood in science.

Parents, carers and volunteers from across the local community were invited to spend an afternoon helping the school’s Year 5 and 6 pupils to create the artwork, using various materials including felts, silk, ribbons and bright woollen pompoms.

The blood bags made by the pupils (Image: UGC)

Rick Weights, executive headteacher at the school, said: “The children put their all into designing and creating the blood bags and we are absolutely delighted with the outcome."

The Blood Bag Project was started by an artist called Leigh Browser, whose young niece suffers from a rare blood condition that requires regular blood transfusions.