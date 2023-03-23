As The Press reported on Sunday (March 19) Thomas Beattie's family reported him as missing at 8pm on Friday and officers were concerned for his safety.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said at the time there had been no confirmed sightings of him or any telephone or online contact from him for more than 24 hours.

But the force has since said: "Great news folks. The 36-year-old man reported missing from the Strensall area of York on Friday has today returned home safely.

"Thank you for supporting the missing person appeal."