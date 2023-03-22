It comes after the union confirmed that strikes set to take place on the March 30 and April 1 would be suspended.

The suspensions come after talks between the RMT and the Rail Delivery Group which took place today, March 22.

Sharing the news on their Twitter, the RMT union said: "Following further discussions between @RMTunion and the Rail Delivery Group earlier today, industrial action scheduled for 30th March and 1st April is suspended."

🚨 | STRIKE ACTION SUSPENDED

Following further discussions between @RMTunion and the Rail Delivery Group earlier today, industrial action scheduled for 30th March and 1st April is suspended.#RailStrike pic.twitter.com/BwYKw2uMRZ — RMT (@RMTunion) March 22, 2023

Previously, national rail strikes took place on March 16 and March 18, seeing a major impact on the rail service.

Strikes have been taking place since June 2022 and have seen staff members of 14 train operators walk out.

Early this week RMT members at Network Rail announced that they would be accepting a pay deal.

Thousands of signal workers and maintenance staff in the RMT voted in favour of the pay rise.

However staff on train operators including conductors and guards are still striking amid long-running dispute is over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.