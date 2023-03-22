York City Council has already distributed money to support households in the most need with food, energy and water bills over the winter.

But more help is on the way.

Yortk Council says: "We'll distribute funding to eligible residents from the next Household Support Fund (version 4, which runs until March 2024), as per government guidance on how the money must provide support to 'a broad cross-section of vulnerable households'."

And the local authority has provided an update on when people can expect to hear if they qualify - and for how much.

It says more information about York’s new scheme will be made available before the end of May.

Households on means-tested benefits, including Universal Credit, Pension Credit and Tax Credits, will receive an additional payment of £900 this year, paid automatically in three instalments.

The £900 will be paid to over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants. Starting in Spring, it will go direct to bank accounts in three payments split over the course of the next year through to Spring 2024.

There will also be a separate £150 for over six million disabled people, and £300 for over eight million pensioners on top of their Winter Fuel Payments.

Exact payment windows will be broadly as follows:

£301 – First Cost of Living Payment – during Spring 2023

£150 – Disability Payment – during Summer 2023

£300 – Second Cost of Living Payment – during Autumn 2023

£300 – Pensioner Payment – during Winter 2023/24

£299 – Third Cost of Living Payment – during Spring 2024

Help with broadband

In addition, if you are in receipt of government benefits, you could be saving money right now on your monthly broadband and mobile bills by accessing cheaper deals called social tariffs.

To check if you could be eligible for cheap broadband click here

Budgeting loans

You may be eligible for a Budgeting Loan if you’ve been on certain benefits for 6 months. This can be used for household items, rent in advance and travelling costs. To check, click here