The Press reported earlier this year that King's Fish and Chips in Main Street, Fulford, had closed suddenly.

Now fish and chip frying equipment has been removed from the premises and a sign posted on the door, stating: "This shop is now closed.

"Kings Fish and Chips have now appointed in Insolvency Agent to act for Kngs Fulford Ltd."

The notice goes on to say: "If further information is required, we suggest you contact Kings Acomb Ltd, Front Street, Acomb."

A member of staff at Kings in Acomb said it was continuing to trade, and was unable to comment on the demise of the Kings business in Fulford.

The loss of the Fulford business is a blow to regular customers from as far away as Fishergate, with one regular saying: "It's a real shame. I've been going there regularly for my fish and chips, which were of good quality, and I can't think of any other chippies left in the area."

The National Federation of Fish Friers warned last summer that a third of chippies nationally could be forced to close if action wasn’t taken to help them face a 'perfect storm' of huge hikes in the price of fish, cooking oil and utilities, coupled with hard-up customers cutting back on their spending.