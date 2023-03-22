The county's police say they are are appealing for witnesses and information about a collision involving a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene in Scarborough.

A police spokesman said: "It happened on Scalby Road, between Lady Edith's Drive and Woodlands Drive, at around 12.40pm today (March 22).

"The man, who is in his 60s, was crossing the road when the wing mirror of the vehicle hit his shoulder and knocked him to the ground.

"Minor injuries were caused to the man's shoulder and hip. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

"As part of ongoing enquiries, which include a trawl of CCTV in the area, we are appealing for witnesses and information to help trace the vehicle and driver involved."

If you can help, please email Christopher.Southern@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Christopher Southern.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230051424 when providing details.