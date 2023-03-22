According to its website Urban Group provides construction and other services for retail and other organisations.

North Yorkshire Police said the vandals arrived in a dark coloured car, possibly a Ford Fiesta, parked outside the company’s building in Hull Road, Dunnington and went inside at 9.40pm on March 14.

They smashed windows and damaged cars outside the building behind the closed Twine and Barrel pub before driving off towards York.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the vehicle and the persons involved.

We are interested to anyone who may have seen or heard anything, including a black or dark coloured Ford Fiesta in the area at around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email 001357@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230046558