York Minster has been gaining artefacts from the Royals since its establishment 1,400 years ago, totalling over 300,000 pieces in their archives.

A selection of these treasures will be displayed in their new exhibit, some of which were chosen as they date back to the times of Charles I and Charles II.

Among them include Maundy Money from Queen Elizabeth II, a Restoration-era red velvet Bible, and a chair that the Minster used to enthrone the Archbishops of York.

Maddie Williamson, who works in the York Minster exhibitions, holding the Charles II Bible (Image: Newsquest)

The exhibit will open to visitors in the Undercroft Museum on Saturday (March 25), ahead of the Maundy service on April 6, when King Charles III is due to return to York, until September.

Talking about the artefacts, Helen Rawson, the head of collections and interpretation at York Minster, said: “The Minster is very proud of the centuries old relationship that York has with the monarchy.

Helen Rawson, the Head of Collections at York Minster (Image: Newsquest)

“York Minster was established in 627 AD, and some things we have come from that time, and other things have been donated by others who had come into possession of them and felt it was important to be shared in our archives.

"For a long time the coronation chair was believed to have been used in the coronation of Anglo-Saxon kings, and used to fold in like a camping chair, though it is now believed to have been used since the 1400s.

The Coronation Chair (Image: Newsquest)

“It was one of the first things to be rescued from the Minster fire in 1829 and was carried out whilst it was on fire.

“Next to it is the robes that were worn by the Archbishop when he coronated Charles II.”

The red velvet Bible, in the same display wall, dates to Charles II’s coronation year, 1660, and depicts his portrait.

Alex Carberry, the Head Verger at York Minster (Image: Newsquest)

King Charles III was last in the cathedral in November to unveil a stature of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Alex Carberry, the Head Verger at York Minster, took part in Queen Elizabeth’s last Maundy service in York.

Talking about the experience, Mr Carberry said: “There was a sense that you were meeting someone special and important, I can’t even remember the conversation we had as I was just in awe.

“We were handed 1p, 2p, 3p and 4p coins, though of course you’d never spend them. It’s interesting as this year will have the first coins with Charles III on them.”

Entry is included with a standard admission ticket to the York Minster.