The county's police force say they are searching for the next of kin of Anthony Robinson, 75, from Fulford, who sadly died last week.

A police spokesman said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious, but we have not been able to locate any family members.

"We believe he has a daughter in Ipswich.

"Anyone who can help us contact next of kin, please contact Su Gregson, Coroners Officer, on 01609 643168."