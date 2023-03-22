A MAN has been found dead in a York suburb.
The county's police force say they are searching for the next of kin of Anthony Robinson, 75, from Fulford, who sadly died last week.
A police spokesman said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious, but we have not been able to locate any family members.
"We believe he has a daughter in Ipswich.
"Anyone who can help us contact next of kin, please contact Su Gregson, Coroners Officer, on 01609 643168."
