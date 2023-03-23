Police pursued Jason Ryder, 45, from Harrogate along the A658 and A59 to the A1(M) and the A6055 where he was stopped and arrested.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said afterwards Ryder had topped 140 mph during the chase.

Ryder was sent back to Harrogate Magistrates Court where he appeared the next day on charges of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Ryder, of Wellgarth, Evenwood, Bishop Auckland, pleaded guilty to all three charges and was sent to York Crown Court.

He will appear before the higher court on April 11 to learn his sentence. He was released on bail on condition he lives at his home address and was further banned from driving.

The day he was arrested he had stood trial at Harrogate Magistrates Court after denying a charge of cannabis driving in Knaresborough on August 18.

He was found guilty and was ordered to pay a total of £972, consisting of a £180 fine, a £72 statutory surcharge and £720 prosecution costs.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months.