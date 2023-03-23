Jomast Developments had applied for outline planning permission for a new supermarket and petrol station on York Road to the south of Easingwold and were granted approval at Hambleton District Council’s final planning committee.

The plans will see a food store, a fuel station, medical facilities, a 60-bed care home, 45 apartments and 51 bungalows for senior or assisted living, plus 70 new homes on York Road to the south of Easingwold.

The proposed site off York Road in Easingwold (Image: Saddington Taylor)

An operator hasn't yet been found for the supermarket, but it's anticipated that the commercial plots on the site will be sold this year with 'several major supermarkets' having shown an interest already.

Work on the residential part of the development is likely to start next year.

The proposed site with pfs denoting the petrol filling station and POS public open space (Image: Saddington Taylor)

Speaking to the planning committee, Jonathan Saddington, from planning consultants Saddington Taylor, representing Jomast, said: “I believe that this is a unique and timely opportunity to deliver essential services for local people.

"Easingwold is a fantastic place to live and work, but the absence of a supermarket, petrol filing station and modern medical facilities does have a negative impact on the community. The proposed development seeks to redress local deficiencies by providing facilities that the town really needs. It’s a once in a generation opportunity to enhance Easingwold’s sustainability credentials and liveability."

Prior to submitting the application there was a public consultation event at The Galtres Centre where more than 93 per cent of people expressed support for the supermarket, petrol filling station and medical facilities.

Mr Saddington said: "I’ve hosted public consultation events for about ten years now and I have never witnessed similar levels of support for a large scheme. I would say that it’s unprecedented.”

Saddington Taylor’s involvement in the same site dates back several years, having previously helped to secure permission for a smaller development in the northern part of the site after an appeal hearing in 2017.