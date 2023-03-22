The woman was driving a small white Citroen car in Upgang Lane, Whitby, when it collided with a road sign at around 9.30am today (March 22).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said ambulance, air ambulance, firefighters and police were on the scene.

As reported by The Press, the road was closed for several hours following the crash and reopened at 2.30pm.

The force spokesperson said: “Despite the efforts to save the woman’s life, she sadly died.

“Her family have been informed and are receiving specialist support while the investigation continues.”

The spokesperson added: “We thank motorists and residents for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Now, police have issued an appeal for information to help their investigation.

The force are urging witnesses and motorists with relevant dash-cam footage and nearby homeowners with CCTV and doorbell cameras to come forward to the police without delay.

You can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 and pressing option 1.

When passing information, quote the police incident number 12230051301.