Online company iVisa says hundreds of people have taken to Tripadvisor to complain about the ‘outrageous’ price on entry to the cathedral - as well as about overcrowding and ‘unreliable opening hours’.

Under a release headlined 'York Minster, 7th Worst Landmark in the World', it says that 4.4 per cent of the 16,576 people who reviewed the Minster on Tripadvisor gave it a ‘poor’ or ‘terrible’ rating.

On that basis, the cathedral ranks as the seventh most-complained about major monument or tourist destination anywhere in the world, iVisa says – although the cathedral still lags well behind the ‘overcrowded’ and 'underwhelming' Palace of Versailles, where almost 10 per cent of Tripadvisor ratings were negative.

A Minster spokesperson, however, pointed out that while a small number of people may have rated their visit negatively, the vast majority were overwhelmingly positive.

“According to TripAdvisor’s Traveller’ Choice badge York Minster consistently earns great reviews, with 15,846 Tripadvisor reviews in the ‘excellent’ or ‘good’ category out of a total of 16,576” the spokesperson said.

Entry to the Minster is theoretically £16 for an adult.

“But an adult paying £16 can bring up to four children aged 17 and under for free,” the spokesperson said.

“Our admission is valid for unlimited re-entry over 12 months and is free to local York residents and students. And as a place of worship, we never turn away or charge anyone who wishes to come inside the Minster to attend a service, for reflection or prayer.”

A spokesperson for iVisa admitted that the Minster was 'awe-inspiring'. But they said it had ‘its share of haters’.

“From the high entrance fee to the cathedral's tendency to become packed with tourists, visitors have found a few drawbacks to this otherwise remarkable site,” the spokesperson said.

Even those who rated their Minster visit highly on Tripadvisor sometimes commented about the cost of entry.

‘Amazing but costly’ said one visitor who gave a five-star review this month.

“At £16 to enter it isn't cheap, but then again it can't be cheap to run,” added another. “With a thousand years of history there is plenty to cover. A must-see despite the pricey entry cost."

But Susie, who was put off visiting the Minster because of the price, gave it a one-star (terrible) Tripadvisor review.

"It’s £16 each to go in… outrageous!" she wrote."Needless to say we didn’t ...go in!”

The Minster spokesperson pointed out that it costs £30,000 a DAY to run the cathedral.

“Every ticket sale is vital for supporting the life of York Minster including services, conservation, restoration, exhibitions and pilgrimage,” she said.

“With 600,000 visitors and worshippers entering the building per year, there is a significant amount of upkeep required.”

The iVisa list of the world’s most complained about monuments was compiled by looking at the percentage of Tripadvisor reviews rated ‘poor’ or ‘terrible’ for the world’s most visited monuments or attractions.

Worst of all was Versailles, criticised by 9.8 per cent of reviewers for being ‘overcrowded and underwhelming’.

Rounding out the top five most complained about attractions were Blackpool Tower, Stonehenge, Big Ben – and the Angel of the North.

You can read the full iVisa survey here