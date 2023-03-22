Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for York Outer, Luke Charters, has written to the Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority to seek the postponement of the closure of the NatWest bank branch in Heslington.

Luke, who previously worked for the FCA on bank closure guidance, believes NatWest may have breached FCA guidance on the bank closures and is demanding the closure be delayed.

“In my view as an ex-regulator, the alternative banking provision NatWest specified does not meet requirements for accessibility. For instance, the village’s Post Office is cited in the documentation as an alternative to the branch for those who wish to deposit cash. However, the Post Office does not have step-free access.

“As part of the FCA’s rules banks must consider the impact on disabled members of our community. The idea of visiting the NatWest bank in the middle of York is not presently an easy option for many, due to the Blue Badge Holder Ban.”

Luke, a former regulator, has been campaigning on the issue with Dr Kate Ravilious, Labour’s council candidate for Fulford & Heslington.

Kate said: “The response we’ve received to our petition has been fantastic, with over 100 signatures collected in a short space of time. We are grateful to everyone for their support. It’s important that the regulator knows about the strength of community feeling here and the detrimental impact that this bank closure will have.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, says he has spoken to the local parish council on the issue, as well as demanded a meeting with NatWest about alternative banking provision.

Cllr Aspden said: “After calling for Natwest to investigate all options to retain accessible banking services in the village, I’ve been disappointed with their lack of willingness to take initiative and responsibility to work with the local community, as for example, happened in Haxby with Barclays.

“The closure of the only remaining bank branch in Heslington is now coupled with the plans to remove the only free ATM in the village. The nearest ATM is well over a mile away from the village.

“Having spoken to residents and the Parish council since the plans were announced, I know that the services offered at the bank are used by local residents, particularly older and vulnerable people, who find having a service in their village of great benefit.

“It is important that Natwest properly engages with customers and makes sure accessible alternatives are in place, including making full use of Heslington Post Office.”

The Heslington branch is due to close on Thursday April 26.

Luke Charters’ petition can be signed online at: https://www.lukecharters.co.uk/save-natwest-heslington/

