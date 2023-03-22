The Press reported last year how Bundobust, which opened its first restaurant serving vegetarian food in Leeds in 2014, had its sights set on the old Argos and the neighbouring William Hill building at 11-13 Piccadilly.

The chain, which was founded by Mayur Patel and Marko Husak, lodged an application with City of York Council for a premises licence to be able to sell alcohol from 11am to midnight, Monday to Sunday.

11-13 Piccadilly in York might soon be let (Image: Haydn Lewis)

They got permission from City of York Council last year, but were unable to make the site work for them and the business which also has venues in Liverpool and Manchester along with its own brewery in Manchester, has pulled out a deal say agents Central Retail Property Consultants.

Some of the food on offer at Bundobust (Image: Bundobust)

Central director, Tom Limbert, said: "Having obtained planning permission, sadly the fitting out costs came in a lot higher than their budget allowed and therefore they withdrew toward the end of last year, but I have got other well-known food and beverage operators looking at it at the moment and I hope to complete a deal shortly."

Any new operator would be the latest to make Piccadilly its home, revitalising a once tired part of the city centre, with German Doner Kebab having also opened nearby in the former Brighthouse building last year.