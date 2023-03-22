Start-up firm, WorkfromHub, has designed the facility at Harrogate station to create a private working space for commuters, people passing through the station and anyone from the local community.

The hub is designed for one person to focus and up to two people to meet. Facilities in the hub include, reliable internet access, a second screen, comfortable desk space and an ergonomic chair.

The space is now open, with bookings from tomorrow (Thur) now being taken.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We want our stations to be more than just places to travel to and from.

“The WorkfromHub facility is a distraction-free area anyone can use and is perfect for working while on the go or if you want to get away from the office or home environment.”

Neal Byers, founder of WorkfromHub said: “We want to make remote working a happier and more fun way of working and be more productive, have a space you are in control of, feel calm and take the chaos out of your day.”

“I saw this opportunity where working from home sometimes works but not all the time, and although cafes and co-working spaces are great places to work from, they’re not a place where you just need to get your head down and focus. It just seemed that there was something missing from the world where you could just go and be productive.”

This is the fourth hub to be opened by WorkfromHub and the second within a Northern-managed station, the other being at Swinton station in South Yorkshire.

For more information and details of how to book, visit: www.workfromhub.co.uk (Enter the promo code HELLOHARROGATE before the end of April for two hours free use for new users of the app.)