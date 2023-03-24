The North Yorkshire market town is finalist in the North and North East category, which was won by Whitley Bay.

Judges said: “The heart of James Herriot country is Yorkshire at its traditional best, offering a hearty combination of class, countryside and convenience. A town centre full of independent shops, good road and rail links and decent schools are a big part of Thirsk’s appeal, along with a good selection of attractive period properties in the town and the surrounding villages.”

The Sunday Times praised Whitley Bay for its ‘beautiful coastline’ and ‘thoughtful regeneration’.

Leeds was also a regional finalist for its “culture, commerce and joyful consumerism” noting its shopping, opera and opera house, ballet and theatre and new eco-housing.

York was not mentioned this year, but it was the overall UK Place to Live in 2018, an honour won by Ilkley, West Yorkshire, last year.

This year’s overall winner was Wadhurst in East Sussex, cited for “good schools, convenient transport connections, an amazingly well-stocked high street and stunning scenery”.

The Sunday Times issues its guide featuring 72 locations across the UK at 6am on Friday, with an abridged version will be published as a magazine supplement on Sunday.

