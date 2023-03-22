Group secretary Stephen Bowles says Seek Solace is a peer-led support group.

"We offer a safe space where people can relax and feel comfortable,"he said.

"Every month, members can attend a support meeting in the Brierley Room at York Library and a social event."

He said Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) was a serious illness that affected around 1 in 50 people in the UK.

"Obsessions are typically unwanted thoughts, images, urges or sensations that the sufferer does not want and that may be at odds with his or her personality," he said.

"These obsessions can be very distressing. Sufferers can obsess over absolutely anything. For example - contamination, checking, symmetry, hoarding, ordering and counting.

"Intrusive thoughts may include not being in the right relationship or the fear of having a serious physical illness. The sufferer may experience irrational feelings of being a paedophile.

"Obsessions often trigger compulsions to do things that may offer some temporary respite for the sufferer. Compulsions are any form of behaviour that is hoped will stop or at least reduce the impact of the obsession."

For more information, call 07831 709114 or email York.seek.solace@gmail.com.