The educational watchdog says Askham Bryan College provides highly effective services which contribute significantly to improved outcomes and positive experiences for young people.

A college spokesperson said up to 300 residential students lived on site at the college’s main campus west of York, a 260 hectare site with an award-winning wildlife and conservation park, equine centre, gym, working farm, glasshouse complex and arboretum.

They said Ofsted’s inspection earlier this year specifically covered care standards and provision for under-18s.

"Inspectors assessed residential students’ overall experience and progress; how well they are helped and protected; and the effectiveness of college leaders and managers," they said. "All have been graded as ‘outstanding’.

"The college’s residential facilities, student support service, safeguarding and leadership and management, are all praised in the report for meeting the highest standards.

"Students, the report notes, make excellent progress with their studies, benefit from a wealth of exciting learning opportunities, develop their personal and social as well as employment skills, and thoroughly enjoy living in college accommodation.

"Inspectors also found that students’ emotional health and wellbeing is exceptionally well supported, they feel safe at college and accommodation is appropriate to their needs."

College chief executive officer and principal,Tim Whitaker, said he was delighted with the 'amazing' Ofsted report, which he said was testament to the experience residential students enjoyed thanks to the expertise and strong teamwork of staff.

Clare Williams, Assistant Principal (Students), said that due to the specialist nature of its courses, it attracted students from across the UK and internationally.

“We are committed to providing a high quality residential experience and learning environment for our students so they can thrive," she said.

"We are very pleased that this has been recognised by Ofsted.”

The spokesperson said the report covered three themes and strengths included the overall experience and progress of young people.

It said: "Students value the increased independence that they get from learning to live away from home. Over time, they become confident in taking responsibility for themselves.

"Students’ emotional health and wellbeing are exceptionally well supported. This is having a remarkable effect on their immediate lives and their longer-term opportunities.

"Staff decision-making is underpinned by trauma-informed practice. This focuses on education, providing positive experiences and improving students’ self-esteem.

"This approach makes an exceptional difference to some students, who are able to remain in college and take advantage of the experiences on offer.

"The accommodation is led by a very skilled, energetic residential manager who is deeply committed to helping all students to achieve, including those who struggle to settle into college life.

"Leaders forge strong connections with staff in other establishments. For example, leaders work closely with mental health professionals, social workers, and other

support services."