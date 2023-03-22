North Yorkshire Police say a man and a woman, both from York, have been arrested in connection with this incident a burglary that happened at a property on Main Street in Heslington at some point between 12pm-5pm on Sunday (March 19).

They are still appealing for witnesses to the incident and say that thieves broke in and stole items including jewellery, digital camera, a portable TV and black Kindle e-book.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the burglary to contact them.

"They’d particularly like to speak to anyone who captured dash cam or doorbell footage of anyone seen in and around the area of Main Street, either on foot or on bicycles, between the times stated.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email sophie.lomas@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 687 Lomas.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230049610."