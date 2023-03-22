York Bookbinding, based in Thief Lane, and McRay Press of Londesborough Road, Scarborough, say the move will help preserve their heritage skills for future generations. It follows the pair working together on projects before.

Mike and Helen Springall of McRay Press, the family-run business founded in 1994, said: “Design and print are art forms that lend themselves to hard copy, ‘real’ items, which are an essential part of marketing and memory making. Partnering with York Bookbinding will help future proof our place in creating bespoke, tangible products.”

York Bookbinding offers services including binding magazines and periodicals, sympathetic book restoration and slipcase creation while McRay Press design and print self-published books, leaflets, menus, business cards and more.

Philip Winskill, founder and owner of York Bookbinding, said: “Our partnership with McRay Press ensures the longevity and ‘full circle’ of the printing and bookbinding skills”

Mike added: “Here at McRay Press, we can design, print, scan, stitch a bespoke project. By joining forces with Phil and his team, we have the means to print, bind and finish a project to an exceptional standard.”

For more details, go to: www.mcraypress.co.uk and https://www.yorkbookbinding.co.uk