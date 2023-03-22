A NORTH Yorkshire road was closed for several hours today by a serious crash.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted eaerlier that Upgang Lane in Whitby was likely to remain closed for several hours but said by 2.45pm that it had reopened, adding: "Thank you for your patience."
Police said all three emergency services attended the collision, which happened at about 9.30am today.
