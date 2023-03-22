A NORTH Yorkshire road has been closed by a serious crash.
North Yorkshire Police said Upgang Lane in Whitby was likely to remain closed for several hours.
It said all three emergency services attended the collision, which happened at about 9.30am today.
“Police remain at the scene," it added. "Motorists are advise to avoid the area.”
More to follow.
