Costco is selling 4 Beau-T-Full teas, offering individual flavours and a mixed case. The teas aim to improve physical and mental wellbeing.

The teas contain herbal adaptogens and active ingredients to support wellness with a particular focus on cognitive health.

The Costco range is Wide Awake, Deep Sleep, Tummy & Mind, and Immunity Herbal Tea.

Beau-T-Full drinks, based at Northminster Business Park, Poppleton, says the products are 100 per cent organic, and all products are packed at Infusion GB, a carbon-neutral factory.

Managing Director Tom Riddolls said: "This listing gives us a platform to promote our core values of sustainability and inclusion on a national level and helps develop our existing partnerships raising awareness through mental wellbeing charities.”

Sales Director Charlie Simpson-Daniel said: "The herbal tea space is a really exciting category that unfortunately is declining in major retail, often losing out to coffee offerings. We think this is because the mainstream consumer isn't aware of how beneficial herbal tea can be, especially when infused with organic superfruit and other active ingredients that support cognitive health.”

Website https://www.beau-t-full.com/ has details.