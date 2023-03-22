Victoria Coen says she feels there are people out there who have a lot to give but maybe haven’t considered children’s social work as a career, or don’t have the confidence to pursue it.

"But anyone who cares, anyone who has that passion to help, listen and empathise - these are the people we need in our profession," she said.

Victoria, who works as a senior children’s social worker at City of York Council and is backing a region-wide recruitment campaign during Social Work Week, spoke of the challenges, misconceptions and immense rewards that came with the job.

She said research and her own social work experience told her that children were at their best when they were with their families, and her role was very much centred around keeping families together, rather than separating them.

"Even as a last resort, when a child has had to be removed then returned to the family home, I’ve seen how families have been given a new lease of life because I’ve helped them break a negative cycle of behaviour,"she said.

"I love my job because I’m able to make a difference and have been part of so many success stories."

Victoria said she had known since she was 15 that she wanted to be a children's social worker.

"As someone who had direct personal experience of the care system as a child, I’d been actively involved with several organisations aimed at improving the experiences of young people in the care system," she said.

"It was this, along with the acknowledgement of my situation, being believed in and the kindness shown to me by one of my children’s social workers, which helped to inspire my career choice and shape who I am today.

“After high school, I undertook a children and young people’s workforce apprenticeship - which is open to anyone with direct experience of the care system - before going on to complete my social work degree.

"Since qualifying in 2018, I’ve helped many families and children, including those who have been at risk of neglect, emotional harm or domestic abuse and in my current role as a senior social worker, much of my time is spent dealing with some of our more challenging cases.

“Mental health, drug and alcohol issues, poverty and bereavement are just some of the issues facing the families we work with.

"A big part of what I do involves supporting them in accessing the help and services they need, be it via schools, local health agencies, food banks or charities, who might offer anything from clothing and furniture for those living in poverty, to refuge for those fleeing abusive relationships."

*For more information about becoming a children’s social worker, go to www.childrenssocialworkmatters.org/