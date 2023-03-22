Some £12,000 will go to food banks local to its operations including Drax Power Station, near Selby, along with seven other locations across the UK.

The funds allocated to Drax Power Station’s region will be split between the Two Rivers Community Pantry in Goole and the Selby & District Food Bank.

Anne Handley, East Riding Councillor and founding member of the Two Rivers Community Pantry, said: “The demand for foodbank support has increased at a frightening rate and we currently have around 900 people relying on us.”

The remaining £10,000 was donated to the charity Shelter after Drax employees chose to give the money to charity instead of receiving a festive hamper.

Shona King, Drax Group Head of Community, said: “Drax has a long history of supporting charities, and it’s important that we and other businesses do so now more than ever as people are struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“I hope these donations will help ease some of the costs for the food banks and that the generosity of Drax’s employees will help Shelter to deliver their vital services to those most in need of safe housing, especially during the colder months.”