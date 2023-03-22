A man arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident off Bessingby Way in Bridlington at 3.50am on Sunday (March 19) has now been charged and is due in court today (March 22).

Humberside Police say Jonathan Chaplin, 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with rape; wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence, namely using an offensive weapon to threaten, contrary to section 62 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning.

A police spokesperson said: "We continue to follow up on several lines of enquiries and we would like to speak to a group of six people who are seen on CCTV walking from B&Q towards the McDonalds roundabout on Bessingby Way at around 3.10am.

"They may have information, no matter how small, that may be able to help our investigation.

"If you think you may have been in this group, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 97 of March 19."