City of York Council has given the organisation £190,000 in grant funding to support the delivery of the new buses.

Dial & Ride is a flexible door-to-door bus service for York residents who find it difficult to use standard buses due to age or mobility problems, said a spokesperson.

"It's a bus service which takes over where public transport stops, providing travel options for York residents who are elderly or disabled and have no other means of travelling,"they said.

"With friendly, helpful staff we offer a door-to-door service taking you from home to major supermarkets, shopping centres and York city centre.

"Drivers will assist the passengers with their shopping and buses are equipped for people who have difficulty walking and for those who use wheelchairs.

"The buses are all equipped for people who have difficulty walking and are also wheelchair-friendly.

"The service is run by York Wheels Ltd with financial assistance from the council."

The council's executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said: “Over the years, York has built up significant levels of bus use and we are committed to doing what we can to protect our bus services, which provide a lifeline and connection for so many in York.

"We want our historic city to be accessible and inclusive for all. Dial & Ride buses offer the opportunity for our disabled and less mobile residents to get out and about safely and comfortably.”

Rob Atkinson, the chairman of York Wheels Ltd, said it was pleased to have taken delivery of the two new buses, as they would ensure that the organisation could continue to provide a reliable and comfortable service within the city.

“On behalf of the trustees, volunteers, staff and, most importantly, our passengers I would like to thank City of York Council for their ongoing support to the charity, providing funding for these two new buses, along with ongoing financial support," he said.

The spokesperson said places on Dial & Ride were limited, so seats had to be booked at least 24 hours in advance by calling (01904) 551441.

"Lines are open 8am to 12 noon, Monday to Friday," they said.

"Bookings can be made up to two weeks in advance."

The full fare is £6 for a return journey and £3 for a single journey, with concessionary pass holders paying £3.30 and £1.70, and visibly impaired person’s pass holders travelling free. Carers also travel free if the customers has an exempt Carer card for travel.

*For more information go to www.yorkwheels.org.uk or phone 01904 551441.