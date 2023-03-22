The Keeping Digital Foundation is to open the café next month at St Wulston’s church in Heworth.

The digital inclusion charity will be bringing monthly face-to-face support sessions to Heworth residents.

The move has been made possible due to funding from City of York Council and support from 100% Digital York.

The cafes allow people to get dedicated support in getting online from volunteers. No booking is needed and you can stay as long as you like.

This café follows others in Tang Hall Explore Library and Sanderson House in Chapelfields, with others due to follow at Explore libraries and community centres.

Keeping Digital Foundation launches cafe scheme

The first St Wulstan Digital Cafe will be held on April 25 April from 2pm to 4pm. It will then take place on the last Tuesday of every month with volunteers available to answer questions and provide dedicated workshops. Participants will also be offered advice on where they can access digital support outside of the café sessions.

The Keep Digital Foundation is urging more Sixth Form/ College students and university students to sign up for a flexible volunteering role that will allow them to engage with their community and learn new skills. Training and support is provided, and people can register their interest to volunteer on the Keeping Digital Foundation website.

A spokesperson at the Keeping Digital Foundation said: ““This new Digital Cafe is a great addition to our support services in York that are dedicated to providing digital inclusion support to residents.

“With large amounts of services moving online, it’s important that residents are provided an option to gain the skills they need to make the most of digital and to get connected, whether that be finding out about local Council information or getting in touch with their GP via the NHS app.

“Our volunteers will be available for a warm drink and a chat, and we really encourage residents to stop by and speak with them to find out more about how we can support them in getting online. “This third Digital Cafe, with more to launch across the city of York, means these vital support services are more local to residents and makes getting support as easy and convenient as possible.”

Barbara Swinn, Head of Strategy and Engagement at Explore Libraries and Archives and lead partner for 100% Digital York said:

“Digital Cafes are a great addition to the work already happening in the city to support people to build digital confidence, providing a relaxed, informal drop-in with a warm drink and friendly support in the heart of the community. This initiative will support the ambition of a digitally inclusive city for all.”

Find out more about the Digital Cafes on the Keeping Digital Foundation website.