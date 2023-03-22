Go Herbs, on Station Parade, has been started by the scientists behind Yorkshire nutritional supplement brands Power Body Nutrition and Olivit.

The venture, which began as a website in January 2022, offers products which can help with a variety of issues such digestion problems, joint, bone and muscle pain, difficulties with memory and the nervous system, menopause, sleep struggles and more.

It will stock leading brands including Doctor's Best, Jarrow Formulas, Now Foods, Swanson, Nordic Naturals, and Osavi, the expert team will be able to advise on the most suitable products and tailor recommendations for each customer’s needs.

The store also plans events such as Q & A sessions to support customers and productys.

Store manager Emilija Krukoniene said: “Whilst most of us can get all the vitamins and minerals we need by eating a healthy, balanced diet, sometimes we need a little extra help and so we are looking forward to getting to know the local community.”

To learn more about Go Herbs, visit https://www.goherbs.com/