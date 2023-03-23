The annual awards, run by The Press in partnership with City of York Council, celebrate those who go above and beyond to help others.

This year the awards night will take place on September 28 at York’s Principal Hotel, and will be hosted by ITV presenter Kate Walby.

Kate Walby at the 2018 awards (Image: David Harrison)

The search is now on to find those people who have gone the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of others.

From today (March 23) residents can nominate people they believe deserve recognition for their achievements.

York’s Principal Hotel (Image: Supplied)

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press (Image: David Harrison)

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”

Last year’s winners included Ryan Swain, who was named York Community Pride 'person of the year'.

2022 York Press Community Pride Person of The Year Award presented by Dale Bartleson from YO1 Radio and won by Ryan Swain (Image: David Harrison)

The presenter and fundraiser, who lives in Malton, entertained NHS staff, carers and key workers during the Covid pandemic with his popular 'Play Your Cards Right' gameshow - featuring regular celebrity guests - which he streamed daily.

Last year, the child of the year award was shared by three remarkable young people.

They were Alba Stogden, Olive Ludlow, and Daisybella Bond.

2022 Child of The Year winners: Alba Stogden, Olive Ludlow, and Daisybella Bond (Image: Supplied)

This year’s categories are Child of The Year, sponsored by Visani; Carer of the Year, sponsored by Crombie Wilkinson; Health Service Hero, sponsored by Latimer Developments; Spirit of Youth; Public Sector Hero; Charity Fundraiser of the Year; Sporting Hero; School of the Year; Best Community Project; and York Community Pride Person of The Year.

This year's sponsors are Crombie Wilkinson, Visani, and Latimer Developments (Image: Supplied)

All nominees must live in York or surrounding areas and contribute to their local community.

The awards will be judged by an independent panel, and the three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony.

Entries can be submitted here.

Alternatively, you can make an entry using the QR code (pictured).

Scan the QR code to make a nomination (Image: Newsquest)

To do this, use a smart phone’s camera to scan the QR code.

Wait for the link to appear, then click the link where you will be redirected to the nomination form.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 7.

Nominations must include a supporting statement with each entry.

There are still sponsorship spaces open for this year’s awards.

Those interested in sponsoring the event should email: lucy.stoakes@newsquest.co.uk