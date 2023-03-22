How disturbing that there has been a carbon monoxide leak in the kitchens serving the cafe at York District Hospital that has gone unnoticed for a prolonged length of time (The Press, March 20).
How is it possible that staff have been exposed to a reading of 200ppm (parts per million) instead of the normal 8ppm and no alarm bells - literally - ringing?
Thank goodness that routine maintenance found out this deadly, odourless, gas was present.
What baffles me is that it would appear that there are no carbon monoxide detectors all over the kitchen and public area? Surely detectors should be installed and tested by a responsible member of staff? As a landlord I know only too well that a safety certificate is required for all gas installations every year and there must be carbon monoxide alarms within a certain range of appliances as well as fire ones.
So it’s concerning that this essential health and safety aspect seems to have been neglected.
Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe, York
