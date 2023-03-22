A CAR has been seized after a roadside stop in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force stopped a Skoda Fabia on the A19 near Northallerton.
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene and said: "The driver already has six points for no insurance and so they've been reported for the same offence, no MOT."
It was part of Operation Tutelage, a national campaign to reduce the impact of uninsured, untaxed and unsafe vehicles.
