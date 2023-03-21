Ashley Davies was shocked to find the “sinister” space on the upper floor of Grand Central Glasgow hotel today.

She had asked staff to show her around and was warned there was something “creepy” upstairs.

Ashley asked to see but admitted she wasn’t prepared for the razorblade walls.

Taking a video of the room she shared it to followers on Twitter who were also left shocked by the discovery.

I’ve been exploring the derelict upper floor of the fancy Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow and came across the “razor room”. The staff don’t know who did this or how long it’s been like this. pic.twitter.com/sKwMvYd0H0 — Ashley Davies (@MsAshleyDavies) March 20, 2023

She said: “I’ve been exploring the derelict upper floor of the fancy Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow and came across the ‘razor room’.

“The staff don’t know who did this or how long it’s been like this.”

Staff couldn't explain the razor room (Image: Sourced)

Ashley said: “I asked the concierge if he could show me the unused upper floor because I’m nosy, and he warned me there was something quite creepy there.

“I did not expect anything quite as sinister as this!”

Rows of sharp razors are stuck in the walls (Image: Sourced)

It is understood the room was a previous art installation from 1999 which remains in an unused space of the popular hotel.

It is also reminiscent of the cult horror film Tales From The Crypt when blind inmates at a hotel turned residential home place razor blades on walls to torture a sadistic manager.

A still from the Blind Alleys segment of Tales From the Crypt, above

However, in this case it is believed the project was by NVA, a Glasgow charity that created public art in Glasgow for 26 years before closing in 2018.

The Grand Central Hotel refused to comment when contacted by the Glasgow Times.

The IHG Hotel group has also been contacted for comment.