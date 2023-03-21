North Yorkshire Police say they are trying to trace the man in this CCTV image.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to him about a number of shop thefts in Knaresborough, including one at the One Stop Shop on March 7 when a member of shop staff was also assaulted.

"They believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.

"Anyone who can help identify him is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and pass information for incident number 12230042029."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.