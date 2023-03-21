Grand Opera House is welcoming back Berwick Kaler for another panto, 'Robinson Crusoe and The Pirates of the River Ouse,' following the success of Old Granny Goose last Christmas.

Berwick will write, direct and star in the production, which is a comedy about a York sailor who finds himself marooned on a desert island.

The Pirates of the River Ouse (Image: Charlie Kirkpatrick)

He will be joined on stage by his usual cast of David Leonard, Suzy Cooper, Martin Barrass, and AJ Powell.

Today (March 21), Berwick, David and AJ took to the River Ouse to promote the new show, with the help of City Cruises ahead of rehearsals, which will start later this year.

Berwick said: "We love performing here in this traditional theatre, it's an absolute delight for us."

Berwick Kaler and the pirates (Image: Charlie Kirkpatrick)

Laura McMillan, theatre director for the Grand Opera House York, said: "We are delighted to welcome Berwick and the wider family back to the Grand Opera House this year for what will certainly be a swashbuckling family adventure.

"The Berwick panto is a York tradition, and we can't wait to welcome audiences to the theatre."

Tickets will be available from Friday, March 24 and start at £13.

The Box Office will be open 10am - 1pm on Friday 24 March for customers wishing to buy their tickets in person.

Alternatively you can buy tickets online at ATGtickets.com/york .