Colleagues joined forces and, along with VetPartners’ donation matching scheme, raised a total of £150,002.53 during 2022.

Supported causes ranged from the Ukraine, owners of terminally-ill pets and an international conservation charity.

Furthermore, the veterinary group raised £33,430.31 for their 2022 chosen charity, The Cinnamon Trust, which provides practical help like dog walking for housebound owners, organising foster care for pets if their owner is in hospital, or providing long-term care for pets whose owners have died.

VetPartners’ charitable efforts are among the highlights in their newly published 2022 Sustainability and Giving Back Report.

The report also highlight many VetPartner sites are on renewable energy tariffs, wit team members trained on making them more sustainable.

Staff also helped clothing banks, the Ukraine received £20,000 and support also went to the relief efforts of International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

In Spring 2022, VetPartners launched its donation matching scheme, pledging to match fundraising by colleagues for registered charities up to 100%, which hugely increased the group’s collective giving.

Practice teams also arranged the collection of cat carriers to help the people of Ukraine and their pets, and VetPartners provided £3,600 to pay for three lorries to transport the much-needed supplies collected by Bourton Vale Equine Clinic in Cheltenham to be taken to Poland to help refugees crossing the border to safety.

The report also shows how much teams members across VetPartners businesses care for the environment, which resulted in VetPartners being shortlisted for the Sustainability Influencer award in the annual Investors in the Environment awards.