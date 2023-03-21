Leeds-based Park Newton Estates seeks to create 3 apartments at 12-16 Spurriergate.

The ground floor and basement of the Grade II-listed building would retain commercial use.

Plans submitted to City of York Council said the self-contained flats would be aimed at professionals, semi-professionals and students.

There would be one 2-bed flat on each floor, which would also have a similar combined living/dining room, separate kitchen and two ensuited bathrooms.

The ground floor shopfront would be repainted.

The plans also said: “The proposed development will sustain the significance of Grade II listed 12-16 Spurriergate and the York Central Historic Conservation Area as designated heritage assets.

“The proposals have been found to accord with local and national planning policy relating to the conservation of the historic environment.”

Increasingly, offices are being converted for either flats or holiday flat use in the centre of York.

Grantside and Northside are converting the former New Look store into 19 holiday lets.

The Helmsley Group also has extensive plans for student flats as part of its proposed Riverside/ Coney Street regeneration scheme.