Members of the Tadcaster York Sport Swim Squad, who train in York, Tadcaster and Escrick, have not only had top success at the recent Yorkshire Swimming Championships, but other highlights also include a swimmer competing for England internationally and success in British Para and Down Syndrome swimming.

The squad claimed 22 individual medals at the recent Yorkshire Swimming Championships, with 11 gold, five silver and six bronze. The team also had over 100 swimmers competing in finals, with a staggering 38 club records broken over the three weekends of racing.

Libby, Sophie, Abby and Clemmie were part of the winning relay team (Image: UGC)

Amongst the boys Will, who is part of the Down Syndrome Swimming GB team, won six gold medals and another swimmer, Jacob, gained four individual medals.

The girls also stamped their authority on the Yorkshire Championships with club member Sophia claiming five individual medals - and Zara brought home top seven places in 11 different events, including a bronze medal in the 100-metre backstroke.

When it came to the relays for the swim squad, the open team dominated the women’s event and won gold in the 200-metre relay alongside a new club record. This was followed by a gold medal finish in the 200-metre freestyle for the second year running.

"This demonstrated the real depth of TYSSS in Yorkshire swimming," a club spokesperson said.

In February, Niamh, 17, who is on the Swim England DiSE programme, attended a Swim England training camp in Dubai and competed for England at the Middle East Open Championships. The week started with high-performance training sessions and ended with three days of racing at the Hamdan Sports Complex, which has two 50-metre swimming pools and 15,000 spectator seats.

Niamh, facing 900 swimmers from 54 international academies, represented both England and her swim squad well in the competition and made four finals.

Will and George are both swimmers for the Tadcaster York Sport Swim Squad (Image: UGC)

In addition to his six medals at the Yorkshire Swimming Championships, Will, a Tadcaster York Sport Swim Squad swimmer, who is also a member of Tadcaster Stingrays, qualified for four events at the British Para Swimming Meet, which was held between March 16 and 19 at Ponds Forge.

Will, who is part of the Down Syndrome Swimming GB team, will also be competing at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in June.

Will and George, another swim squad and Tadcaster Stingrays member, have both achieved qualifying times for the Down Syndrome International Swimming Organisation World Championships in Italy in September and hope to be selected to compete for Team GB.