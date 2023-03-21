A MAIN road through North Yorkshire has been closed after a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say that the A658 is currently closed between Buttersyke Bar roundabout and Rigton crossroads near Harrogate due to a crash.
Drivers are being asked to please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.
Sgt Paul Cording said: "Thankfully it appears it's minor injuries only, but the A658 is likely to be closed until the vehicles involved have been recovered, so please avoid the area."
Please note the #A658 is currently closed between Buttersyke Bar roundabout and Rigton crossroads near #Harrogate due to an RTC. Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal pic.twitter.com/ec10AjCx99— Sgt Paul Cording🚓👮♂️🚓🚓 (@OscarRomeo1268) March 21, 2023
