A MAN who was arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats after York College was evacuated has been released on bail, with no further arrests being made by police.
A major police operation was launched last Wednesday afternoon after reports were received of a suspicious package at the college.
Tadcaster Road was closed and the college was evacuated before police eventually gave the all clear shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday evening.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats and questioned in custody.
North Yorkshire Police said yesterday that the man had been released on bail, and there had been no further arrests.
