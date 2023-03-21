Isle of Man based John Richards Investments have resubmitted their proposals after helping the Patricia Veale School of Dance relocate to Mount School, York, and Henry’s Boxing Gym move to 9 The Crescent, York.

Planning documents said: “The application now stands to introduce a viable residential use to otherwise vacant floor space within a highly sustainable location.”

York flats plan for dance studio

The location is on the upper floor of the Regent Building, York Road, Acomb, above the ground floor premises of a Co-op store, sandwich store, pet store, beauty salons and charity shop, which would not be affected by the application.

Four one-bed and five 2-bed flats are proposed, ranging from 43m2 to 125m2.

The application said converting the building to flats would be compatible with adjoining site uses, not creating extra noise, and allow for the sustainable and efficient use of an existing property.

The flats meet a need and fit in with the mixed-use of the area. They would also not detract from the appearance of the Regent Building and would contribute to the wider vitality of the wider Acomb centre, it added.