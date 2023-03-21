Shandy Hall, in Coxwold, has been awarded a Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND) grant of £166,250 to carry out essential repairs.

The historic landmark dates back to 1430.

It was once the home of novelist Laurence Sterne and the place where he completed his masterpiece, ‘The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman’, in 1767.

The site was purchased by The Laurence Sterne Trust in 1967 and has been a public museum since 1973.

Today, Shandy Hall remains an independent museum managed and maintained by The Laurence Sterne Trust charity, and celebrates its 50th anniversary on April 24.

The trust has been awarded the grant, which it says will be used to undertake ‘vital and urgent’ repairs.

A spokesperson for the trust said these repairs will protect the building; prevent further weather damage, which could also damage the internal collection; and bring the building up to a standard that is sustainable and able to be maintained in the future.

'no better way' to mark anniversary

Rob Wyke, chair of the trustees, said: “I can think of no better way to mark this special anniversary year than with the government’s MEND Fund grant.

“The upkeep of Shandy Hall is a continuous challenge for a small charity.

“The grant from the DCMS and Arts Council England recognises that Shandy Hall is an important heritage asset with the world’s largest collection of the works of Laurence Sterne.

“The grant will help us to continue and develop our cultural and educational programmes and to welcome visitors to this special place for another 50 years.”

Speaking on Facebook, Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, added: “A welcome boost for the picturesque village of Coxwold and a recognition of the importance our heritage and cultural sites play in communities and the local economy.

“I've reached out to Shandy Hall and hope to visit in the coming weeks to learn more about how this funding will benefit them.”

Shandy Hall and Gardens will be open to visitors from April 1 to August 31, 2023.

The repair and maintenance works will start in September 2023 and are expected to be completed in time for reopening in 2024.

On May 20, the exhibition “I wish . . .” (taken from the opening words of Tristram Shandy) will open, featuring the work of over 100 artists.

Visitors to Shandy Hall will be able to see these works in the gallery and there will be a website where the pieces will be auctioned to raise funds to support the museum.

More information about Shandy Hall, and the upcoming exhibition can be found on the museum’s website: https://www.laurencesternetrust.org.uk