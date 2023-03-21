A law requiring all voters to show photographic identification before casting their ballot will apply for the first time in England on May 4, but there are concerns the majority of people are still unaware despite an advertising campaign by the Electoral Commission.

A list of 20 acceptable ID documents has been published by the government, including passports, bus passes and driving licences, though no forms of student ID will be accepted.

Anyone wanting to vote in person who does not have appropriate ID can apply for a voter authority certificate.

National research suggests that approximately four per cent of the eligible population do not have any approved form of ID. In York, this would equate to almost 6,000 people – yet just 87 people in the city have applied for a voter authority certificate.

City of York Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden said: “I have big concerns about these changes – it will disenfranchise some voters and will make the process on the day more difficult.”

Lib Dem Cllr Darryl Smalley added: “It’s not often that you know the date of a national scandal in advance, but waking up on May 5, that’s exactly what it will be as thousands of people are turned away from polling stations – hundreds possibly in York.

“It is public taxpayer funded voter disenfranchisement on a scale that hasn’t been seen in this country ever.”

Labour group leader Cllr Claire Douglas said at least half the people she had spoken to while out campaigning knew about the new rules, while Cllr Paula Widdowson said it was one in ten people at most in her experience.

The council has undertaken its own communications campaign to inform members of the public, but director of governance Bryn Roberts said it was inevitable some people would be missed.

The council is also encouraging people to vote by post as no photo needs to be provided for the application. More postal voters will also ease the administrative burden on May 4.

The fact that the election is between two bank holidays and the coronation of King Charles makes voting in advance even more important given many people will use the chance for a getaway, Cllr Douglas said.

Cllr Ashley Mason asked if data would be collected on the number of people turned away and where they were from.

Mr Roberts said the Electoral Commission would hold the data and collating it would prove “challenging”.

Cllr Aspden said: “Presumably the Electoral Commission isn’t intending to process that because the government won’t want to know how many people have been turned away.

“The message we need to get out as much as possible is for everybody to understand what types of ID they can use.

“If they don’t have ID, then it’s how they can get ID and get that free voter card, whether that’s online or requesting the form with the support of the council – anybody can email electoral.services@york.gov.uk to get support.”